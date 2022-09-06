Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina

Renowned private language school located in Latina is currently recruiting experienced/qualified English teachers for full-time occupation with regular contract.

We're seeking for either native speakers or perfectly bilingual teachers. Required certificates: CELTA, TEFL or DELTA.

General Info

Price info To be determined
Address Piazza Mercato 11

View on Map

Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina

Piazza Mercato 11

Youtube Video

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77430
Previous article Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY

RELATED ARTICLES

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY

LIVE-IN HOUSEKEEPER/Couple
Jobs vacant

LIVE-IN HOUSEKEEPER/Couple

Part-time assistant needed
Jobs vacant

Part-time assistant needed

Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area
Jobs vacant

Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area

Looking for MT or equivalent English teacher PT
Jobs vacant

Looking for MT or equivalent English teacher PT

Booking/Hospitality assistant for tourist rentals (paid internship)
Jobs vacant

Booking/Hospitality assistant for tourist rentals (paid internship)

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CERTIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Nursery School Teacher

Experienced mother tongue English teacher for nursery school
Jobs vacant

Experienced mother tongue English teacher for nursery school

Looking for Baby Sitter in central Rome
Jobs vacant

Looking for Baby Sitter in central Rome

English Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teachers

English mother tongue teachers wanted!
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teachers wanted!

Looking for Baby Sitter in Rome
Jobs vacant

Looking for Baby Sitter in Rome

JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant
Jobs vacant

JCU – HR and Payroll Assistant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2022/2023