Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina
Renowned private language school located in Latina is currently recruiting experienced/qualified English teachers for full-time occupation with regular contract.
We're seeking for either native speakers or perfectly bilingual teachers. Required certificates: CELTA, TEFL or DELTA.
General Info
Price info To be determined
Address Piazza Mercato 11
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Qualified English Language Teachers wanted in Latina
Piazza Mercato 11
Youtube Video
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY
Ambrit International School in Rome is currently seeking a bilingual (English-Italian) nurse. The ideal candidate will have the following: - a degree in Medicine or related fields...
Honest, hard-working, experienced, organised, reliable housekeeper. Three children (14, 12, 7yrs) cleaning, laundry, cooking required Good level Italian preferable. If a couple,...
Mac owner and native English speaker a must. Please email your cv to: allisonbeatty@hotmail.com
Driver needed twice a week - St. Peter's area
Trustworthy driver to pick up/drop off kids twice a week or more. 10min drive. San Pietro area