IHRome seeks CELTA/TEFL qualified teachers hiring immediately! Mornings/Afternoons/evenings. YL experience required. Email CV: didactic@ihromamz.it
General Info
Address Viale Manzoni 22
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Viale Manzoni 22
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Seeking native English speaking EFL teachers for State school/in-house courses. Experience with Cambridge examinations necessary. CELTA or TESOL essential. Please send your CV...
Seeking Student Aide for immediate start
Ambrit International school is seeking a caring, patient, English-speaking student aide to work one-on-one (6-8 hours per week over 2-3 days between 8:30-15:30) with a primary-age...
Personalized gifts and accessories
I sew and create keychains, photo frame, waste bag pouch for doggies, and bins with photo in fabric handmade in love photos printed in color for info and orders: puntogray@gma...
Walk In is a full service advertising agency created in 2008. Our unique positioning is that our top management comes from the marketing of top FMCG Companies who saw an opportuni...