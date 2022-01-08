IHRome seeks CELTA/TEFL qualified teachers hiring immediately! YL experience required. Rome residents only. Email CV: didactic@ihromamz.it
General Info
Address Viale Manzoni 22
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Viale Manzoni 22
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
If you are an expat and need assistance in finding a suitable home for your stay in Rome, please feel free to call or write to us. We are experts in relocation services to expats...
2-room flat near the Roman Forum
via del Velabro - We have the most delightful and completely remodeled 136m2 property on the 1st floor renting to referenced individuals. The apartment has parquet floors and a ch...
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's larg...
250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
AURELIO/VILLA PAMPHILI - VIA NICOLO' PICCOLOMINI – Prestigious representative 250m2, 3rd floor apartment with 120m2 of terraces overlooking St. Peter’s Basilica and all of Rome!! B...