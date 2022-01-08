QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

IHRome seeks CELTA/TEFL qualified teachers hiring immediately! YL experience required. Rome residents only. Email CV: didactic@ihromamz.it

General Info

Address Viale Manzoni 22

View on Map

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

Viale Manzoni 22

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76255
Previous article French qualified mother tongue teacher.

RELATED ARTICLES

History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)
Jobs vacant

History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)

Kids Can English School
Jobs vacant

Kids Can English School

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week
Jobs vacant

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start

PRESCHOOL MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHER SPRING SEMESTER
Jobs vacant

PRESCHOOL MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHER SPRING SEMESTER

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Experienced English Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Mother Tongue Teachers

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Business Development Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Representative

Secondary School Administration Assistant
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Administration Assistant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter
Jobs vacant

Hotel Rome seeks part time night porter

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Seeking Student Aide for immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Student Aide for immediate start