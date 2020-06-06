Primary Teacher with experience

Ambrit International School is seeking a certified (BA or MA in Education) classroom teacher for primary grades 3-5 for the 2020-2021 school year. PYP experience a plus. Candidates should be adaptable, engaging, and work well with a team.
The candidate must be in possession of a regular work permit for Italy.
