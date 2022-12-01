14.1 C
Jobs vacant

Primary Teacher for January-June 2023

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified primary teacher, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), available from January 9-June 21, 2023.

The successful candidate must:

- be a mother tongue English speaker;

- hold a primary classroom teaching certificate and university degree;

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy;

-have homeroom teaching experience in all subjects - maths, language, science & social studies.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Primary Teacher for January-June 2023

Via Filippo Tajani 50

