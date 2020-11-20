We are looking for a English mother-tongue primary school teacher for grades 2-6. Candidates should be familiar with both the Oxford International Primary programme and the IB PYP framework.
We are looking for candidates who can provide an engaging education where children are given the tools and guidance to inquire, question, wonder and theorize about themselves, others, and the world around them.
Start Date: September 2021
Primary School Teacher
