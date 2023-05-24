27.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 25 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Piano and Cello Teachers - Marymount International School Rome
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Piano and Cello Teachers - Marymount International School Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Marymount International School is seeking external collaborators to give Piano and Cello lessons to students of mixed ages and abilities for up to one day a week. Suitable candidates will have experience with ABRSM Examinations, the Cellist should further have familiarity with the Suzuki Method. Start date: September 2023. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact rwilliams@marymountrome.com to obtain the Recruitment Form.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address rwilliams@marymountrome.com

View on Map

Piano and Cello Teachers - Marymount International School Rome

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Conferences and Events Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Assistant Rector

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Waiter/Waitress (Evening Shift) - Prati Area Restaurant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

BABYSITTER SPANISH SPEAKING

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Primary Music Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Britannia International School of Rome - Full Time Early Years Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

JCU Assistant for Student Activities and Engagement

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -