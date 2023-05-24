Marymount International School is seeking external collaborators to give Piano and Cello lessons to students of mixed ages and abilities for up to one day a week. Suitable candidates will have experience with ABRSM Examinations, the Cellist should further have familiarity with the Suzuki Method. Start date: September 2023. Qualified English speakers are invited to contact rwilliams@marymountrome.com to obtain the Recruitment Form.
Piano and Cello Teachers - Marymount International School Rome
Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
