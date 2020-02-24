Personal Trainer in Rome - in English or Italian

Strength and Conditioning Coach with PhD degree in Sports and Human Movement Sciences available for physical activity programs, at the gym or outdoors

I work mostly in two areas:

- San Giovanni - Villa Fiorelli - Furio Camillo

- Villa Pamhilj - Monteverde Vecchio

but I can be flexible.

I can help you reach different goals, including:

o General conditioning

o Weight loss

o Posture and mobility

o Increasing muscle mass and strength

o Post-injury rehabilitation

o Sport specific conditioning and preparation for competitions

o Exercise for elderly

You can choose to work individually or in small group (max 4 people).

The training process will be designed to meet your needs and reach your goals, and will be based on the most recent and valid information of the Human Movement and Sports Sciences literature.

Phone: 3803162583