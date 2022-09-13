Passport and Visa expert assistant

Looking for an assistant with previous or current experience in passport and visa applications matters. Must be able and feel confident to deal with clients over the phone and via email. Must be able to communicate in English and Italian, Spanish is a plus. Candidate must be computer literate.
