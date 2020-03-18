Online Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels

Hello everybody!

In the light of this critical period of COVID-19 that Italy goes through, I would like to offer online Math lessons of all levels over SKYPE or any other video call software,

I'm an experienced high school Math teacher based in Rome, I have 4 years of experience in teaching (SAT / IB / IGCSE) programs entirely in English at the following schools: ("Liceo Mameli", Parioli, "Liceo Azzarita", Parioli), vast knowledge of the syllabi and methodology, different techniques and exercises to familiarize the students with the past papers problems.

Currently I'm doing my Doctorate in Mathematics at Sapienza University of Rome.

Please send me a text message directly on my cell phone if you are interested to further discuss the pay and the hours: 00393246063381 or send me an email at : abodweik@hotmail.com

Thanks!

Email address abodweik@hotmail.com

