One on One Support Assistant - Marymount International School

Marymount International School is seeking a One-on-One Learning Support Assistant for the Elementary School. September 2022 start date, fixed-term contract

Responsibilities include supporting the individual student in the classroom setting, supervising independent work, record the student’s progress and work collaboratively and under the direction of the classroom teacher.

Fluent English speakers are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.

Address Via di Villa Lauchli 180

