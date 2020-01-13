Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Ciao! I am a Mother-tongue English speaker and TEFL certified who just moved from the USA. I am looking for looking for private tutoring and/or English teaching opportunities in Roma. For more info, please email me directly gabby.proietti@gmail.com

General Info

Email address gabby.proietti@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69112
Previous article Qualified Afternoon English Language School Teacher Required EUR

RELATED ARTICLES

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter
Jobs wanted

Night shift hotel auditor/receptionist/porter

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B
Jobs wanted

Massage therapist in hotels or B&B

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Jobs wanted

Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper
Jobs wanted

Looking for a job as live-in Caregiver/Housekeeper

Hotel Receptionist
Jobs wanted

Hotel Receptionist

Native English teacher for lessons
Jobs wanted

Native English teacher for lessons

MATH and SCIENCE TUTOR AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH (IGCSE / IB ).
Jobs wanted

MATH and SCIENCE TUTOR AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH (IGCSE / IB ).

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor