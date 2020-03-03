Mother tongue English teachers wanted

We are seeking mother tongue English speakers to teach adults and/or children, days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules. No experience required - training is provided. Experience teaching children a plus. Bilingual English-Spanish speaker a big plus. For details email CV to: info@capcityenglish.com.

General Info

Address Via del Tempio, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@capcityenglish.com

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
