Mother tongue English Teacher

Qualified & experienced English mother tongue teacher for Online courses: ZOOM, Skype, Face time etc. Preparation for Cambridge exams CAE, FACE, PET, IELTS and TOEFL, JEFLT and Trinity or general ‘Spoken English’ courses. Call 3335743960 or visit englishrome.webs.com

General Info

Price info 20

