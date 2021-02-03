Mindtrek trakking and mindfulness in Central Italy

Dear Expats, I'm a trekking and meditation guide. I've been an expat myself for years (US, France, Belgium, Nepal...). I'm fluent in English, French (my mother was Belgian) and Italian. If you would like to explore nature around Rome while practicing meditation, I will be happy to share my walks with you: www.mindtrek.it

Youtube Video

