Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a Middle School Mathematics Teacher for the period January-February 2023.
Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience. Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.
If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School - TEMPORARY
Via F. Tajani, 50, 00149 Rome, Italy
