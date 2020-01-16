Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT)

Hello everybody!

I'm an experienced high school Math teacher based in Rome, I have 4 years of experience in teaching (SAT / IB / IGCSE) programs entirely in English at the following schools: ("Liceo Mameli", Parioli, "Liceo Azzarita", Parioli and Fulbright College, American International School), vast knowledge of the syllabi and methodology, different techniques and exercises to familiarize the students with the past papers problems. Currently I'm doing my Doctorate in Mathematics at Sapienza University of Rome.

Please send me a text message directly on my cell phone if you are interested : 00393246063381 or send me an email at : abodweik@hotmail.com .....Thanks!