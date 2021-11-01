Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels

Hello everybody!

I offer Math lessons for all levels in person or over SKYPE or ZOOM.

I'm an experienced high school Math teacher based in Rome, I have 5 years of experience in teaching (SAT / IB / IGCSE) programs entirely in English at the following schools: ("Liceo Mameli", Parioli, "Liceo Azzarita", Parioli), vast knowledge of the syllabi and methodology, different techniques and exercises to familiarize the students with the past papers problems, and recently I completed my Doctorate degree in Mathematics at Sapienza University of Rome.

Please send me a text message directly on my cell phone (WhatsApp) if you are interested to further discuss the pay and the hours: 00393246063381 or send me an email at : abodweik@hotmail.com

Thanks!

General Info

Price info Contact me for more info !
Address Via Cesare de Lollis, 00185 Roma RM, Italia
Email address abodweik@hotmail.com

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels

Via Cesare de Lollis, 00185 Roma RM, Italia
