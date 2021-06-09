Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
ONLY NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKER
We are looking for a highly motivated person to handle the following tasks:
- Answering emails to clients supporting sales and booking issues. You need to be proficient in using Gmail, LiveChat, Skype, etc. Strong selling skills required. Perfect spoken English required and basic Italian (other languages a plus).
- Managing the bookings within our system. Good computer skills are thus required.
- Handling other miscellaneous office tasks: you need to be flexible and capable to stand a high volume of tasks efficiently, so problem-solving abilities are a must.
THE GOOD NEWS: Good wage if you prove to be successful, and a full-time job with young, motivated, international people. A beautiful office in the center of Rome with great views.
If you like Challenges, here you are welcome!
