Management company of luxury apartments in the historic center, search for candidates for guest reception management, OTA management, back office. Fluent English knowledge is required. Full or part time fixed-term employment.
General Info
Price info tbd
Address Piazza del Popolo, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Email address f.bartoni@vigest.eu
Luxury apartments manager
