Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden

Via Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have an absolutely fabulous and elegant apartment on a side street from Via Cortina d'Ampezzo renting to referenced individuals or companies. The property is approximately 400m2 with about 200m2 divided between patio with kitchen and BBQ and garden with hot tub and gym. The elevator goes directly into the apartment where you have a large foyer, guest bathroom, extremely large and modern kitchen, laundry room, triple living room and dining area, 2 bedrooms with bathrooms ensuite, master suite with walk-in closet and bathroom ensuite. Each bedroom has its own patio area. There is a beautiful garden with all kinds of exotic plants and flowers. Renting either completely or partially furnished. The heating is independent and there is A/C in the entire home. Security alarm. Video intercom. Two parking spaces. Monthly rent: €7500 + condominium and utilities. Available: in 2 months' time. For more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Separate.

General Info

Price info €7500
Address Via Valdieri, 00135 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
