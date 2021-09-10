Looking for a babysitter

Looking for English mothertongue Babysitter with experience and references to look after, interact and play with two adorable children. Once or twice a week. Parioli area. Must be vaccinated.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Mother tongue Teachers
Qualified English Teachers required for Professional Language School. All types of classes: Kindergarten, Middle Schools, High Schools, Adults. Please send Cv to : darby@darbyscho...
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Qualified mother tongue teachers needed for morning/afternoon lessons in state schools for Cambridge Primary, Lower Secondary, and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certifi...
Really particular bright panoramic attic 60 sqm, Living room, bedroom, eat in kitchen, bathroom, walk-in closet, balcony. Fully and tastefully furnished (parquet floors, Wi-Fi, air...
St Georges school is hiring - Caregiver
Caregiver St George’s British International School is seeking an enthusiastic Caregiver to join our highly motivated and experienced support team on a full-time, fixed-term full ti...