Hi, I am a Life Coach and a specialist in Behavioral Analysis.
I especially work with multicultural clients, expats adjusting to new countries, moms with challenging children, clients that wish to start new careers, emotions management, awareness, healthy lifestyle, achieving short and long term goals.
I speak fluently English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian. For more info, please visit www.lifecoachings.org or WhatsApp 331 1740262 I work remotely and/or in person in the center of Rome.
General Info
View on Map
Life Coach available
Via Galazia, 12, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Looking for an opportunity in events / film / media production or English language support
SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS