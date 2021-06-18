Life Coach available

Hi, I am a Life Coach and a specialist in Behavioral Analysis.

I especially work with multicultural clients, expats adjusting to new countries, moms with challenging children, clients that wish to start new careers, emotions management, awareness, healthy lifestyle, achieving short and long term goals.

I speak fluently English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian. For more info, please visit www.lifecoachings.org or WhatsApp 331 1740262 I work remotely and/or in person in the center of Rome.

General Info

Address Via Galazia, 12, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
Email address inwardseeker@gmail.com

