Leggings AVON
new
color: Black
size: UK 4-6
ES/FR/GR/CE/GE 34-36
D/TR 32-34
I/RU/UA 38-40
pick up in the area: Rome
or free delivery shipping by request just send a message:
kcuteandfab@gmail.com
payment in cash or thru paypal
General Info
Price info 10
Address 00167 Roma RM, Italia
Email address kcuteandfab@gmail.com
View on Map
Leggings AVON
00167 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in Monteverde, Rome seeks a Communications Manager. This senior role will support the Leadership Team with their communic...
Available from July. Elegant and spacious bedroom of a high ceilings apartment, on the first "noble" floor of a 16th century building. Furnished with two wardrobes, a three drawer...
English lady 52yrs, fluent italian dynamic and outgoing. Seeks part time position (shop /office) max. 30 hrs a week. In depth experience in business, customer service and helpdesk...
An international school in Rome seeks native English speaking, qualified and experienced classroom teachers for September 2020 start. Please visit the School's website www.marym...