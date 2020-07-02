Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for qualified native or equivalent level English teachers based in Rome for children (1-10). C1 Italian (esp. writing) required. Send CV: roma.trastevere@kidsandus.it.
