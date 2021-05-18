Kids Summer Camp Counsellors required from 13 June to 18 July

Fun, motivated, m/t or equivalent, male and female teachers needed for Residential Camp. 1, 2 or 3 weeks. Send CV.

Address 01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com

