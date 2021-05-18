Kids Summer Camp Counsellors required from 13 June to 18 July
Fun, motivated, m/t or equivalent, male and female teachers needed for Residential Camp. 1, 2 or 3 weeks. Send CV.
General Info
Address 01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com
View on Map
Kids Summer Camp Counsellors required from 13 June to 18 July
01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Youtube Video
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Video editing, motion graphics, titles to your favorite videos. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.21.36.478. Thanks...
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Websites new ones and restyling, always using mobile responsive design. Blog in WordPress by request. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also computer softwar...
Hello! I was wondering if there is a girl or young woman in Rome who would like to take a walk in the city, get a coffee or drink a glass of red wine or fresh beer, chatting a litt...
British mothertongue female Seeking daytime job. Teacher/ babysitter / receptionist. Well experienced. Ostia/Fiumicino/ nearby areas only. No time wasters