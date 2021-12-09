Kids Can English School

Kids Can have an opening for a part-time YL teacher. This position is for a mothertongue English speaker who are keen to develop in this area, training and support will be provided. Teaching qualifications (CELTA or equivalent), YL classroom experience (online and face to face), valid work papers and Green Pass are all minimum requirements.
CV/Resume to teach@kidscando.it
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Kids Can have an opening for a part-time YL teacher. This position is for a mothertongue English speaker who are keen to develop in this area, training and support will be provided...
International Preschool Seeks Teacher
International Preschool seeks qualified full time teacher for immediate start. English mother-tongue candidates with experience preferred.
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...