Classifieds Health and Fitness

Kalari Ashiatsu barefoot massage

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

South India ayurvedic massage performed by feet on carpet . Its a benefical treatment not necessarily strong. Woman operator .

3337441093 on appointment

General Info

Price info 60€ at studio, 70 your place
Address Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

Kalari Ashiatsu barefoot massage

Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia

