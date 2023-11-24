South India ayurvedic massage performed by feet on carpet . Its a benefical treatment not necessarily strong. Woman operator .
3337441093 on appointment
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Kalari Ashiatsu barefoot massage
Via Andrea Doria, 00192 Roma RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Middle School Teacher vacancy at B.I.G. Bilingual Middle School
Primary teacher vacancy at BIG British International School
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
Male carer/house keeper/Driver