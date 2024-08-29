34.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 29 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Junior Butler
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Junior Butler

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious Diplomatic Residence based in Rome is seeking to hire a "Junior Butler". Candidates must have proven experience acquired in the field, as well as the legal right to work in Italy. Tact, discretion and basic English skills are also required. Hiring will be on a full-time schedule, under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers.

Please email your resume/CV to savinim@state.gov.

General Info

Address Via V. Veneto, 119/A

View on Map

Junior Butler

Via V. Veneto, 119/A

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Exciting Counselor Positions for September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Creative English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Consulate General of Ireland, Milan is Hiring!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Assistant Partnerships Coordinator - Accent Global Learning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -