Prestigious Diplomatic Residence based in Rome is seeking to hire a "Junior Butler". Candidates must have proven experience acquired in the field, as well as the legal right to work in Italy. Tact, discretion and basic English skills are also required. Hiring will be on a full-time schedule, under the Italian National Contract for Household Workers.
Please email your resume/CV to savinim@state.gov.
Junior Butler
Via V. Veneto, 119/A
