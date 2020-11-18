Joint Force Command Headquarters Naples is hiring

ESTATE MANAGER ESG - S6 - DEFENCE INFRASTRUCTURE ORGANISTION NAPLES

The position of Estate Manager ESG with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) Estates-Overseas is now available, located with DIO in Naples (Lago Patria).

This is a Directly Engaged Labour (DEL) position. Applicants must be registered to live and work in Italy on the local economy, and the successful candidate will be enrolled onto the Italian State Social Security Scheme. EJSU – UKNSE does not sponsor employees for work permit. DEL staff recruited in Italy are subject to terms and conditions of service according to Italian employment law. The post does not attract any NATO related benefits.

This position is a full time, permanent position of 36 hrs per week at DEL Grade S6. Working hours will be Monday to Friday, hours to be determined by line management. The starting salary will be € 2450.36 gross per month, rising in 8 annual increments to €3429.83 gross per month.

The post holder will provide the primary DIO ESG interface with Service Personnel (SP) on their arrival and will be their first point of contact for accommodation matters and is therefore to maintain a high profile in the areas of his/her concern. He/she is responsible for handing over and taking over the Service Accommodation (SA) on arrival and departure of the SP, for the routine maintenance and control of each SA allocated and for overseeing the estate through frequent visits. He/she will support the Estate Manager Supervisor (EMS) in his/her role and be supported in day to day tasks by the Naples Housing Management Assistant.

Working with the Defence Infrastructure Offices in Naples, the position offers a unique and rewarding opportunity to grow professionally while collaborating with a talented group of individuals.

Qualifications and Experience required

• Ability to work with limited supervision, showing initiative, flexibility, and a team player.

• Able to deal with military and civilians of all ranks and grades

• Fluent in Italian and English, both written and spoken, with good overall communication skills.

• Good IT skills, especially Word and Excel.

• Hold a clean Driving Licence category B and required to obtain an FMT 600.

• Have full security clearance (completed after selection)

Responsibility:

Supervision of the Housing Management Assistant and organisation of staff allocated for service reasons, i.e. cleaning, furnishing and coordination of transport.

Primary tasks will include:

Directly responsible to the Estate Manager Supervisor and the C2 Italy Housing Manager for the efficiency and performance of his/her duties, for management and day-to-day administration of current hirings for all ESG locations in Southern Italy in compliance with the Joint Service Publications (JSP) as directed, i.e.

Handing over SA to the SP on their arrival; this includes conducting a handover inspection for security, health & safety, condition and cleanliness of all fixtures, fittings and associated areas; comparing the SA inventory and providing advice on functional operation of all provided white goods, boiler, fire safety and local legislations, waste disposal, local amenities. Following up the 14-day report by making sure that all accommodation issues raised have been resolved.

Taking over the SA from the SP on his/her departure, raising charges against the SP as required, processing debit vouchers and dealing with associated disputes in the case of deficiencies, damages, cleaning issues or lack of maintenance of the SA and its contents.

Maintaining and controlling each SA allocated to him/her, including keeping a permanent running house file for each of these SA whether occupied or not, attending onsite meetings with contractors, civilian agencies and supporting the Naples Land Management Service Team with landlords when required, overseeing the use of an EPC card and producing all documentation for both Defence Accommodation Stores (DAS) and actioning through the proper channels, the required repairs associated with the 14-day reports and pre-inspection reports.

Attending regular housing meetings as well as housing clinics as and when requested.

Carrying out initial assessment of properties and assisting with the submission of the Combined Accommodation Assessment System (CAAS) information.

Carrying out the final assessment of properties in preparation for the hand-back to the landlord and report any defects.

Carrying out EM duties for wider Europe including NATO expansion posts, provide cover during peak period as required and any additional tasks commensurate with the role and grade. Maintain mandatory training.

Please know the position requires the successful candidate to undergo a Baseline Personnel Security Standard check.

For an application form and a copy of the Job description please email Mrs Melanie Giannolo, Civilian Personnel Officer (CPO) Italy : melanie.giannolo100@mod.gov.uk

Completed application forms are to be returned to the CPO by 1200hrs Friday 27 November 2020. Late applications will not be accepted.

Please note: At the present time HR Dept. cannot acknowledge traditional interviews as we are all still facing and managing the COVID-19 emergency. Interviews will have to be via Skype. Further information will be provided to shortlisted candidates. Please know that EJSU recruitment policy will be observed at all times.