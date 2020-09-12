Jaya singh

Native english speaker having experience as English kindergarten teacher looking for work opportunities, positions like english nursery teacher, english babysitter or in front office receptionist or retail stores etc. graduated in masters recently, so open for all work opportunities, learning italian language.

if any vacancies available, do not hesitate to contact me

thanks and kind regards

General Info

Address rome

View on Map

Jaya singh

rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills
Jobs wanted

British female, Italian speaking, good IT skills

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Website Developer (PHP, WordPress, Magento etc.) for Hire at EUR 10 Per Hour
Jobs wanted

Website Developer (PHP, WordPress, Magento etc.) for Hire at EUR 10 Per Hour

Are you looking to Speak English online? Let's study together
Jobs wanted

Are you looking to Speak English online? Let's study together

Professional translator: Italian / French > English
Jobs wanted

Professional translator: Italian / French > English

English Teacher Kids
Jobs wanted

English Teacher Kids

English Teacher - Mother tongue
Jobs wanted

English Teacher - Mother tongue

Nanny/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Nanny/Babysitter

English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

English Teacher/Tutor

English Lessons with native speaker from England
Jobs wanted

English Lessons with native speaker from England

English and Italian assistance
Jobs wanted

English and Italian assistance

American woman seeking employment in Rome
Jobs wanted

American woman seeking employment in Rome

American English Mother Tongue
Jobs wanted

American English Mother Tongue

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter