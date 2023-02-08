Italian>English>Italian Translation

I offer certified and court sworn translation of documents from Italian into English and vice versa.
Birth certificates, marriage certificates, Police certificates (ACRO Criminal Records) and any other type of document. Tel. 3337299312 Email. mark@eloquence.it
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Extremely bright 2-bedroom flat on top floor with amazing view of Villa Adda
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE - SAN SABA - JUST BEHIND FAO!
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!