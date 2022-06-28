Italian Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School
Marymount International School is seeking a part time (80%) Italian teacher for the Elementary School’s Italian as a Second Language program. August 2022 start. Qualified native Italian speakers, fluent in English, are asked to visit the School's website www.marymountrome.com to download the Application Form and send to essecretary@marymountrome.com.
