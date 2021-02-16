ITA-ENG Professional Translator

English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Numerous years’ experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Free estimates. 348-0549364

Email address adv-english@hotmail.it

