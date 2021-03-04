English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Numerous years’ experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Free estimates. 348-0549364
General Info
Address Via Pier Giorgio Frassati, 00040 Marino RM, Italia
Email address adv-english@hotmail.it
View on Map
IT-EN Professional Translator
Via Pier Giorgio Frassati, 00040 Marino RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
in mansion of seventh century furnished apartment 2 bedromms 2 bathrooms livingroom with kitchen corner completely restored air conditioning
VIA AURELIA ANTICA - MONOLOCALE CON TERRAZZA E PISCINA
AURELIA ANTICA - We have a studio apartment in a brand new building complex on one of Rome's most antique roads, the Aurelia Antica. It is on the 3rd floor and is renting fully fur...
Large quite furnished apartment in the green
250sm apartment in via della Mendola on 2 floors connected by internal stairway 2 entrances 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms dining room 2 living rooms terrace of 30sm kichenette connected b...
Apartment renting for short and long period
In the heart of Trastevere, excatly in San Egidio square, a luxury apartment renting. It's on the first floor, with a big and bright living room with a sofa-bed, kitchen, one be...