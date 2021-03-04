IT-EN Professional Translator

English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Numerous years’ experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Free estimates. 348-0549364

General Info

Address Via Pier Giorgio Frassati, 00040 Marino RM, Italia
Email address adv-english@hotmail.it

View on Map

IT-EN Professional Translator

Via Pier Giorgio Frassati, 00040 Marino RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73985
Previous article Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Next article Babysitter

RELATED ARTICLES

Computer Science Dissertation Writing Services
Services

Computer Science Dissertation Writing Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Casting for british Teenagers
Services

Casting for british Teenagers

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Help in Dissertation Writing Services
Services

Help in Dissertation Writing Services

Bike servicing, repairs and upgrades.
Services

Bike servicing, repairs and upgrades.

MARIA LOPEZ English Conversation
Services

MARIA LOPEZ English Conversation

Translations from English / French.
Services

Translations from English / French.

Italian conversations on Skype
Services

Italian conversations on Skype

Energy Healing Treatment
Services

Energy Healing Treatment

Transformational Personal Coaching
Services

Transformational Personal Coaching

House sitter & home stager services
Services

House sitter & home stager services

Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter

English Handyman
Services

English Handyman

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Services

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons