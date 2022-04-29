IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023

Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified lower (Prep/G1) and upper (G4/5) primary teachers, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP). The successful candidate must:

- be a mother tongue English speaker;

- hold an early childhood and/or primary classroom teaching certificate and university degree;

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.

-have homeroom teaching experience in all subjects-math, language, science & social studies.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com



IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023

Via Filippo Tajani 50

