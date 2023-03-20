12.4 C
  3. Group Leader & Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer
Jobs vacant

Group Leader & Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer

Wanted in Rome

Date:

Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available from May to August for our residential programs in Italy, day camps in Rome, and trips to the UK and Ireland. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com

Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

Group Leader & Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer

Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

