Seeking positive, highly motivated people with a passion for working with students aged 6 – 17. Various positions are available from May to August for our residential programs in Italy, day camps in Rome, and trips to the UK and Ireland. Preferred qualifications include: native English speaker, ESL teaching background, experience working and leading youth in a camp setting. If interested send CV to info@alphabetcamps.com
Group Leader & Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
