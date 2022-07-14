Ghostwriter/Scrivo e Traduco Io per Voi in Inglese ed Italiano
Scrivo articoli, sviluppo tracce di libri e discorsi, traduco e revisiono testi in italiano e inglese. I can write or translate an article, book, speech or any other text in English and Italian. 3298547940
Latest classifieds
Preschool in Casal Palocco looking for an ESL teacher minimum C2 level. 25h/week regular CCNL contract. Send CV to Simonasciurpi@hotmail.it
Experienced English mother tongue coach and tutor is available for all ages. Available to start immediately and willing to travel during the Summer. If you are interested please co...
Bilingue :Collaborazioni per traduzioni, revisioni, ghostwriting
Bilingue con esperienza in revisioni, traduzioni, editing per giornalisti e altri professionisti, disponibile per collaborazioni in Inglese, Italiano, Francese, Spagnolo. Bilingua...
Me and God Che fai in July ? sernicolimarco@gmail.com