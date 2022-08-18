For RENT portion of charming villa with pool and garden - as of October 10, 2022 Cassia area near foreign schools
FOR RENT as of October 10 portion of villa in charming condominium with tennis club located in Via della Giustiniana 959. 110 sq.mt with 2 double bedrooms- kingsize beds.
2 bathrooms, living room- spacious-giving out to patio, private garden and pool. Pool is shared with owners- English couple. Kitchen, carport, shared gym.
Via della Giustiniana 959