FIAT 500 for sale

Fiat 500 Lounge

2008

1.2 petrol (manual)

104K km

Alloy wheels

Very good condition. Great for Italian road trips!

Selling due to relocation.

General Info

Price info 5500euros (+ approx 390 transfer fee)
