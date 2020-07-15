Experienced domestic helper

with italian driving licence ,for all house hold work, well recommended speaks italian and english.
tel.393. 4509 .546
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
La Dependance - Trevignano Romano
Quaint & silent "dependance" in villa on lake Bracciano Min. stay 3 nights Queen bed or two twins + full bath with shower Sofa bed + folding crib or toddler bed Fridge +...
Ostia International School is searching for a full-time qualified, English mother tongue teacher for a mixed Nursery & Reception class starting in September 2020.
for IELTS, PROFICIENCY, CAE, FCE, PET and General English students. Tel. 3420307105; arben.ndreca@gmail.com.
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I'm available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...