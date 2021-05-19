EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE MATHS TEACHER

Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time bilingual English/ Italian speaking teacher for Middle and High school Cambridge Maths classes. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must have previous experience with Cambridge Secondary and IGCSE preparation and be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

General Info

Address Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com

