EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE MATHS TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time bilingual English/ Italian speaking teacher for Middle and High school Cambridge Maths classes. All candidates interested in joining our growing team must have previous experience with Cambridge Secondary and IGCSE preparation and be certified to teach in the Italian school system. Applicants should forward a CV to s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
General Info
Address Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
Email address s.charlesworth@istitutofalconieri.com
View on Map
EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE MATHS TEACHER
Via Guidubaldo del Monte, 17
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Beach house near Anzio for rent in June
Inside a private area between Anzio and Nettuno, 5 minutes walk from the sea, you can enjoy an oasis of peace and tranquility surrounded by greenery. The large garden and the loca...
One-bedroomed apartment (bilocale) in Ponte Lungo - Via Marco Tabarrini APPIO LATINO
Lovely bright top floor modern apartment with a large double bedroom, an open plan lounge and fully equipped kitchen. The property is a ten-minute walk from Metro A (both Ponte Lu...
Kids Summer Camp Counsellors required from 13 June to 18 July
Fun, motivated, m/t or equivalent, male and female teachers needed for Residential Camp. 1, 2 or 3 weeks. Send CV.
Video editing, motion graphics, titles to your favorite videos. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.21.36.478. Thanks...