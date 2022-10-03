Pub centrally located is looking for experienced bar and floor staff (English mother tongue preferred) . Immediate start. send cv at abbeypub@hotmail.com
Address Via del Governo Vecchio, 51/52/53, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Experienced Bar Staff
