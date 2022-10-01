English teachers needed

Happy Kids Language School since 2009) is looking for, motivated mother tongue or bilingual teachers to work with children/ teens in Axa/Ostia/Fiumicino. Training provided. Please send cv to happykidsostia@gmail.com or WhatsApp 3402476195.

General Info

Price info €14-€22 an hour
Address Via Costanzo Casana, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address happykidsostia@gmail.com

