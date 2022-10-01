Happy Kids Language School since 2009) is looking for, motivated mother tongue or bilingual teachers to work with children/ teens in Axa/Ostia/Fiumicino. Training provided. Please send cv to happykidsostia@gmail.com or WhatsApp 3402476195.
General Info
Price info €14-€22 an hour
Address Via Costanzo Casana, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address happykidsostia@gmail.com
View on Map
English teachers needed
Via Costanzo Casana, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week
We're looking for an enthusiastic English teacher for afternoon work in Monteverde Vecchio, mostly in person. 18hours/week guaranteed from now to end of May. Fully supported role w...
The British School Group is now accepting applications for part-time and full-time teaching positions in Rome . The ideal candidate is a native speaker and should be available to...
Bonaldo Designer sleeping Sofa Couch, white, real leather in Perfect conditions, almost new
Selling Bonaldo King Parriot Sleeping Sofa in real leather, color white in perfect conditions. We bought it for 2500 Euros a few years ago, as of a quick sale: 750 Euros negotiab...
IB PYP Teacher for 2022/2023 - IMMEDIATE START
Ambrit International School is seeking an enthusiastic qualified lower (G1-2) primary teacher, preferably with experience in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme...