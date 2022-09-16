English teacher with a Master in English Literature looking for a part time job

My name is Virginia and I am a 29-year-old English teacher. I teach English and Anglo-American Literature since 2018, and I hold a Master Degree in English Literature (Trinity College Dublin), an American BA, and a Minor in Creative Writing. Moreover, I am currently pursuing a Laurea Magistrale in English and Ango-American Studies in Rome.

I was born in Italy but went to school in different European countries, and I currently live near Rome.

During the last 5 years I have worked with young learners, teenagers and small groups of adults, created 100+ Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and brilliantly prepared about 50 students to ESL tests. I have also helped university students with their English language exam (Idoneità livello B1).

I can teach both online and on campus, and I am available as a tutor for Italian university students if needed.

Please feel free to contact me: virginia.agnoni@virgilio.it or Whatsapp 3663909565.