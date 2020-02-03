ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED

St. George's Institute, Language School with 3 sites (Porta Pia - Piazza Regina Margherita, Esquilino - Via Merulana and EUR Via Salvatore Quasimodo) seeks english teachers for part time and full time position .

Please send us CV (with photo) and cover letter.

We need mother tongue teachers for private and business courses in important companies based in Rome.

General Info

Address Via Merulana, 272, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Email address merulana@stgeorgesinstitute.it

