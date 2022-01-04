English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week

We're looking for an enthusiastic English teacher for afternoon work in Monteverde Vecchio. 18hours/week guaranteed from now to end of May. Fully supported role with plenty of lesson plans and materials all pre-prepared. Small groups of students from 6years up to adults, mostly in-person lessons. We look for energetic, outgoing teachers with a genuine love of teaching, the right to work in Italy and a Green Pass. Must be available Mon - Fri afternoons from 3pm.

General Info

Email address hiring@creativeenglish.it
