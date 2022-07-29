English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses

Preschool in Ostia looking for an ESL teacher minimum C2 level. 16h week regular CCNL contract. Send CV to info@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses

Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

