English Summer camp counsellor required from 12/6 to 17/7
Required passionate, fun and motivated camp counsellor m/t or equivalent for 1, 2 or 3 weeks at stay away summer camp. Mid June to mid July. Send CV and covering letter.
General Info
Address Loc, Località Buonasera, 18, 01022 Bagnoregio VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com
