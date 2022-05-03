English Summer camp counsellor required from 12/6 to 17/7

Required passionate, fun and motivated camp counsellor m/t or equivalent for 1, 2 or 3 weeks at stay away summer camp. Mid June to mid July. Send CV and covering letter.

General Info

Address Loc, Località Buonasera, 18, 01022 Bagnoregio VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com

