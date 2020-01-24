ENGLISH-SPEAKING TOURISM ASSISTANT/ GUIDE RELATIONS

A leading tour operator in Rome is searching for a new office assistant, who will focus on working with our company tour guides. The candidate must have relevant experience and excellent knowledge of the English language. Knowledge of an additional language is desirable ( such as French, Spanish and German). Please send a CV with a photo attached to risorseumane.touroperator2019@gmail.com

